Teulada twins – Spain and Italy

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 15:38
The representatives of Teulada
Credit: Teulada Council
The two Teuladas of the world; one Spanish and the other Italian, unite to nourish their friendship, which has remained appreciated for more than 40 years.
Nestled in the province of South Sardinia, an Italian municipality with a tranquil beach and authentic churches, holds 3,988 inhabitants; it is the Italian twin of Teulada.
This year, Teulada´s (Spain) mayor, Raul Llobel welcomes the Italian visitors to see the town in its full glory during the Sant Vicent Ferrer festivities.
With an immersive programme, the Italian representatives are guided on excursions across the town, visiting the mass and the vibrant parades held in honour of Teulada´s patron saint.
With floats, artisan costumes, fireworks, and tasting of local products, Italian visitors enter the captivating community of the Spanish Teulada.
To emphasise the twinning fellowship of the two towns, a symbolic planting of an olive tree will take place on April 11 in Plaza Jaume I, making evident that the towns share more than just a name.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
