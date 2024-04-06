The unique Indalo Pods from Indalo Storage

By Julian Phillips • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 17:13

From a humble start as a man with a van in 2012 Indalo Storage has grown into something that is far beyond what you would expect to find at any run of the mill removal, storage, and transportation company.

They offer not only a complete solution for storage in Spain, at Indalo Storage but with the sister company Indalo Transport Ltd also offer both national and international removals.

Being part of ‘Move Assured’ network you know that everything will arrive safe and sound virtually anywhere in Europe.

Paul who has worked for Indalo Storage for 7 years, runs their huge warehouse in Palomares, close to the popular resorts of Mojacar, Vera, and Garrucha certainly has his work cut out in planning and scheduling the workload.

Moving an average of 15 houses per month across Europe is not a simple task, but his expertise in this, really makes it stressless for his clients.

Another way to help ease the burden of the client is the ability to do a video appraisal of the items to be moved, allowing fast and accurate hassle-free quotes to be done.

Brexit was a catalyst

It seems that Brexit was a catalyst for the growth of the company, especially of the transportation side. With all the new rules, regulations, and paperwork, they needed to be able to deal with all these legalities quickly and efficiently, to be sure that the clients still got the service that they were already used to.

Now with their own fleet of vehicles, they are one of the very few fully legal and insured companies in Spain who are also ‘Trading Standards Approved’, so every aspect of their business can be trusted 100 percent.

Alongside their professional national and international removals, they also still offer local ‘man with a van’ services, for those who don’t have as far to go or as much to move.

The Pods

The warehouse itself, which is the hub of it all, acts as a secure self-storage area and the walls are lined with their distinctive wooden ‘Pods’ which shows how popular this storage solution really is.

Their pod system of removals and storage is amazing, each pod can hold an entire 1-bedroom apartment and, on average, 3 of these are used to move an entire house. These wooden pods not only offer an easy way to store and load your property but protect them in a way that traditional removal companies don’t.

Also housed in the Indalo Storage warehouse is their ‘Self Pack Shop’ which has all the packaging items you could possibly need for your next removal from boxes and bubble wrap and tape to furniture covers.

Paul is always pleased for customers to drop by to chat about what they require between 9am and 1pm weekdays.

Tel: Warehouse 950 821 002 / 634 347 955

Carretera Palomares-Garrucha Sin Numero, Frente Bar Monika, 04617 Palomares