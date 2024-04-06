UK holidaymaker in serious condition

By John Ensor • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Image of the Maria Elena apartments, Magaluf. Credit: GoogleMaps.com

Reports are emerging of a tourist, believed to be from the UK, who has sustained life-threatening injuries after falling from a balcony while on holiday in Spain

In the early hours of Saturday, April 6, a British man around 25 years old sustained critical injuries after a harrowing fall from a third-floor balcony in Magaluf, a popular resort town on the island of Mallorca.

The incident unfolded at 6:00 am today at the Maria Elena apartment block on Calle Federico Garcia Lorca. Emergency services were summoned including a mobile ICU from the Ib-Salut and patrols from the Civil Guard and the Local Police

The injured man, who had fallen a distance of around four metres, was swiftly transported to Son Espases Hospital in Palma. Upon arrival medics activated a polytrauma (multiple injuries) code as he has serious injuries to his head and face.

The injured man is reported to be a British national, although this has not yet been confirmed by Spanish authorities.

Police investigations have suggested that the man may have been under the influence of alcohol, losing his balance in an attempt to leap over a wall into the apartment’s patio, after a night out with friends.

Four years ago the same building was where Danielle Finlay, a 23-year-old expat bar worker, was found dead after leaving a suicide note. Finlay, a native of Crewe, Cheshire, had been living alone in the same apartment block.

Critical condition

According to Metro, a hospital source confirmed the man’s critical condition, stating, ‘The 25-year-old patient is in intensive care with multiple injuries.’

Although the circumstances are yet to be fully determined, the practise of ‘balconing‘ has become common in recent years, with many hotels raising the height of balcony railings to deter potentially lethal attempts.

With the authorities diligently working to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, the resort town of Magaluf is once again thrust into the spotlight, highlighting the possible dangers and care that must be taken when on holiday.