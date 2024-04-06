Urgent call: MABS Mazarron seeks volunteers

By Catherine McGeer •
Volunteer with MABS Mazarrón today
MABS Mazarron, a vital lifeline for cancer patients in our community, is urgently seeking volunteers as demand for their services continues to soar. Dedicated volunteers have tirelessly supported people battling cancer throughout the first three months of this year, but the workload remains substantial.
From home carers to fundraisers, van drivers to shop workers, MABS requires a diverse range of dedicated people to join their ranks. With just a few spare hours a week, you could make a significant difference in the lives of those facing the challenges of cancer.
The statistics speak volumes: MABS has facilitated 255 appointments, provided 222 translations, and undertaken 89 drives this year alone. However, with the increasing demand for their services, additional support is crucial.
If you’re ready to make a meaningful impact, consider becoming a volunteer with MABS Mazarrón. Together, we can provide practical help and unwavering support to those in our community-fighting cancer. For more information contact: 634 362 954 or mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org.
