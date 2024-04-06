Urgent call: MABS Mazarron seeks volunteers

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 21:49

MABS Mazarron, a vital lifeline for cancer patients in our community, is urgently seeking volunteers as demand for their services continues to soar. Dedicated volunteers have tirelessly supported people battling cancer throughout the first three months of this year, but the workload remains substantial.

Volunteer Opportunities at MABS Mazarron: Your Chance to Support the Community

From home carers to fundraisers, van drivers to shop workers, MABS requires a diverse range of dedicated people to join their ranks. With just a few spare hours a week, you could make a significant difference in the lives of those facing the challenges of cancer.

Be Part of Something Meaningful: Volunteer with MABS Mazarron

The statistics speak volumes: MABS has facilitated 255 appointments, provided 222 translations, and undertaken 89 drives this year alone. However, with the increasing demand for their services, additional support is crucial.

Your Time, Their Hope: Volunteer with MABS Mazarron Today

If you’re ready to make a meaningful impact, consider becoming a volunteer with MABS Mazarrón. Together, we can provide practical help and unwavering support to those in our community-fighting cancer. For more information contact: 634 362 954 or mazvolunteers@mabscancerfoundation.org.

