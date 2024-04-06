Workers at Almeria airport protest

By Julian Phillips • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 20:53

Workers at Almería Airport protested on Friday April 5 against a proposal by Aena, the airport management entity.

Aena wants to adjust the work shifts of certain groups, requiring them to start an hour earlier. This change, scheduled for May 1, is met with opposition from the workers’ committee, who view it as a significant alteration to their working conditions.

Aena claims that only three groups, including those in the Airport Coordination Centre, Airport Services, and Maintenance, would be affected. They argue that starting an hour earlier would enhance operational efficiency by aligning with the terminal’s opening time, allowing better response to incidents and smoother airline operations.

A breach of the agreement

However, workers argue that this proposal breaches their collective agreement due to irregular shift rotations and potential job losses in essential roles. They propose hiring seven additional staff to maintain service quality while accommodating the change.

Aena counters by suggesting that the revised schedule would actually improve rest periods for affected workers, with an additional day off per year. They also highlight benefits such as enhanced maintenance services during crucial morning hours.

Despite Aena’s willingness to negotiate, workers remain steadfast in their opposition, concerned about maintaining staffing levels and adhering to agreed-upon shift patterns. They emphasise the importance of work-life balance and demand that any changes respect the terms outlined in the collective agreement.