A revolutionary way to deal with hair loss

By John Smith • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 11:15

Before and after application of IntelliMESH

According to Raquel Welch, “When a women feels good about her hair, she radiates Beauty and confidence.”

There is no doubt that hair plays an important part in most people’s lives but with an increase in alopecia and loss of hair due to chemotherapy more and more women are looking for solutions other than traditional wigs.

Anita McMillan the proprietor of The House Hair and Beauty in Calahonda believes that she is able to offer the ideal option which is practicable and affordable.

With more than 20 years of experience as a professional hair stylist, she has now undertaken full training to allow her to offer the IntelliMESH integration systems which are adaptable to cater to every individual’s unique requirements.

All about IntelliMESH

IntelliMESH Integration is an ideal hair replacement solution for women experiencing hair loss for various reasons, such as female pattern baldness, alopecia, stress-related illness, and more.

This semi-permanent system is tailored to each individual’s needs and can be worn continuously for a 12-week period, giving clients an instant and secure result without any tension applied to the natural hair or scalp.

By incorporating various hair extension techniques like lightweight wefts and Itips, she can tailor these systems to address diverse hair loss concerns.

The IntelliMESH Integration systems allow for natural hair growth and can be placed in specific areas as needed and is perfect for women who still have some natural hair growth and want to maintain a sense of self while going about their daily activities such as working, shopping, and even sporting activities like swimming and holidays.

Growth plans cater to women experiencing temporary hair loss, like chemotherapy-induced hair loss, who may require IntelliMESH for 12 months before transitioning to conventional hair extensions.

The systems are fully breathable, promoting natural hair growth underneath the mesh. Regular maintenance and proper aftercare are crucial for optimal results.

A revolutionary solution

It is a non-invasive procedure involving placing a thin mesh around the scalp to help protect the biological hair. The mesh is placed on the scalp using a locking technique designed to be comfortable and discreet.

The mesh is a critical component of a mesh integration system because it provides a physical barrier between the scalp and the hair closure and extensions.

It helps to protect the scalp and hair from over washing or damage from conditions such as trichotillomania, as well as allowing the hair to rest and recover from chemotherapy and other medical hair loss conditions.

Additionally, it helps to provide a more even weight distribution and protects the biological hair when applying the IntelliMESH integrated system.

Natural hair can still grow

The mesh also allows the natural hair to grow underneath it while keeping the extensions in place.

The focus of IntelliMESH is creating a natural-feeling hair system that is both comfortable to wear and virtually undetectable.

So if you’re looking for a hair system that looks and feels like your natural hair, look no further than IntelliMESH and contact Anita for a consultation.

The House Hairdressing, Local 8, CC Los Olivos, Calle Los Adarves, Calahonda, 29649, Mijas, Malaga

Open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 6pm

Contact details 951 666 774 / 604 477 910

The House Hairdressing Facebook, Instagram @the_house_hairdressing

Sponsored