By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 17:53

Almoradi collected "Best Cultural Town" Award. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi / Facebook.

The province of Alicante is home to many charming towns, each with its own special appeal.

To recognise the efforts of local councils, businesses, and community groups in enhancing their towns, the Prensa Ibérica group organised the “Pueblo del Año” (Town of the Year) Awards for the second consecutive year.

With 140 towns and villages in the competition, it was tough for the public voters to choose!

At the event ceremony on April 4, the winners were called to receive their trophies.

Maria Gomez, Mayor of Almoradí, was the first to take the stage.

She collected the award for “Best Cultural Town” from Nuria Montes, Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce, and Tourism.

Almoradí was recognised for preserving its traditions, unique geography, history, and its efforts to promote indigenous culture.

The “Artichoke Congress” was highlighted among the activities promoting local culture.

The south of Costa Blanca faired well with another winner taking home a trophy as Guardamar del Segura won the “Tourist Town of the Year” award.