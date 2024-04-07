By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 13:50

All Aboard the Train! Torrevieja's tasty delights return. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

Torrevieja is proud to announce its second “All Aboard the Train! – Sweets and Afternoon” event, which will take place until April 21.

After the success of last year’s event, Torrevieja will maintain the essence of the traditional tapas route where various hospitality sectors (bars, cafes, restaurants, pubs, etc.) will join in the fun.

Participating establishments will offer one of three options. The first option is a tapa and a drink (a glass of beer, house wine or soft drink).

The second option includes a pastry and drink (either coffee, tea, or herbal infusion), while the third choice is for a cocktail or mixed drink.

To boost the fun, several free draws will be held for those who enjoy jumping All Aboard The Train.

On Sunday, April 14, and Sunday, April 21, a draw for a Jamon Serrano (cured ham) will be held.

On April 22, two draws will be held: one with a prize of a mobile phone, and the other prize, the weight in beer of the winner.

To participate, those who have had a drink at a location participating in the campaign can publish an image with the tapa, candy, or cocktail and tage the Facebook profile: Torrevieja Gastronomica.

For more information on participating establishments head to the website: torreviejagastronomica.com