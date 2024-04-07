By Julian Phillips •
Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 10:44
Learn how to make your own craft beer.
Credit: Creative Commons
Join in a special brewing workshop in Mojacar on the April 14 at 12:00pm.
In this unique 4-hour session, you’ll discover the art of crafting beer. Led by Santy from Insania Brewery, you’ll learn the ins and outs of mashing and boiling, and even get hands-on experience in the brewing process and master the secrets of making a delicious porter.
After the brewing session, relax and enjoy a couple of pints of craft beer along with a tasty charcuterie board.
But that’s not all – a few weeks later, you’ll take home some of this specially brewed beer, perfectly fermented and bottled.
Hurry, only 10 spaces are available! It’s just €37.50 per person.
Location: De Tap Room, Paseo del Mediterraneo, Local 8, 227, Mojacar Playa.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.