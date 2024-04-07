By Julian Phillips • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 10:44

Learn how to make your own craft beer. Credit: Creative Commons

Join in a special brewing workshop in Mojacar on the April 14 at 12:00pm.

In this unique 4-hour session, you’ll discover the art of crafting beer. Led by Santy from Insania Brewery, you’ll learn the ins and outs of mashing and boiling, and even get hands-on experience in the brewing process and master the secrets of making a delicious porter.

After the brewing session, relax and enjoy a couple of pints of craft beer along with a tasty charcuterie board.

But that’s not all – a few weeks later, you’ll take home some of this specially brewed beer, perfectly fermented and bottled.

Hurry, only 10 spaces are available! It’s just €37.50 per person.

Location: De Tap Room, Paseo del Mediterraneo, Local 8, 227, Mojacar Playa.