Trending:

Brewing workshop in Mojacar

By Julian Phillips • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 10:44

Learn how to make your own craft beer. Credit: Creative Commons

Join in a special brewing workshop in Mojacar on the April 14 at 12:00pm.

In this unique 4-hour session, you’ll discover the art of crafting beer. Led by Santy from Insania Brewery, you’ll learn the ins and outs of mashing and boiling, and even get hands-on experience in the brewing process and master the secrets of making a delicious porter.

After the brewing session, relax and enjoy a couple of pints of craft beer along with a tasty charcuterie board.

But that’s not all – a few weeks later, you’ll take home some of this specially brewed beer, perfectly fermented and bottled.

Hurry, only 10 spaces are available! It’s just €37.50 per person.

Location: De Tap Room, Paseo del Mediterraneo, Local 8, 227, Mojacar Playa.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Julian Phillips

Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading