Cabo de Palos welcomes Cetina Hotel chain

Cetina's Cabo de Palos Escape
CETINA Hotels Boutique Collections, a renowned Murcian hotel chain, is expanding its hospitality services in the region with the announcement of a new establishment set to open this summer in Cabo de Palos. The news reveals plans for a three-star hotel boasting 45 rooms, ranging from singles to suites, situated in close proximity to the Mediterranean Sea.
‘The Hotel Cetina Cabo de Palos Puerto is more than just a place to rest; it’s a gateway to local life and an opportunity to immerse oneself in the surroundings, Cabo de Palos, offers,’ stated the Cetina Hotels Boutique Collections website.
The new hotel will feature a restaurant offering creative cuisine infused with Mediterranean flavours, promising a unique gastronomic experience. Additionally, the rooftop 360, offering panoramic views of the Mediterranean and the Cape’s horizon, will serve as a highlight, perfect for sunbathing or enjoying a sunset cocktail. To enhance guest convenience, private parking facilities will also be available.
With its blend of coastal charm and modern amenities, the forthcoming Cetina hotel aims to improve the hospitality landscape of Cabo de Palos.
