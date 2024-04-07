Craft beer at The Green Man Cerveceria

By Annette Christmas • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 14:24

The Green Man terrace at night. Credit: The Green Man

Matt Shubert and Julia Guzmán of The Green Man cervecería, Santa Ponça, go together like wine and a smile.

The couple initially met twenty years ago in an English pub in the “swamps” of Palma Beach, Florida, where they bonded through their shared love of food. Matt was from the US, while Julia has roots in Puerto Rico and loves Caribbean fusion cuisine. But both were in relationships at the time, and it would be many years before they met again through mutual friends.

The Green Man opened in 2021, the first cerveceria in Santa Ponça, and still the only one to carry alcohol- and gluten-free options, including zero beer, wine and gin. Freshly-made tapas are also available.

The name The Green Man was inspired by Matt’s favourite craft beer brewery back home, in Asheville, North Carolina.

Matt’s passion for craft beers and Julia’s qualifications as a sommelier complement each other perfectly to create a curated experience. As they say, “We won’t serve anything we wouldn’t drink ourselves”.

And although too modest to call himself a cicerone, Matt’s vast experience makes him an expert beer guide. If a customer is unsure which brew to try, Matt will ask a few questions to see what they usually like and home in on the right choice, whether fruity, light, heavy, dark, etc.

Matt likes to occasionally rotate the tap beers out, to give regulars a fresh choice. In all, around 45 or more types of craft beer are served over summer, 20 at any one time, including Leffe blanc from Belgium, Fransiskaner from Germany, Spanish craft beers such as Mahou Maestra, San Julian and Virrey, plus darker beers in winter.

Even his taste in music gets five-star reviews online: Matt tends to select from his playlists to suit the crowd.

“The whole thing is about the experience and making sure people have a good time”, he says. “You feel like you’re at your best friend’s house. Everyone is made to feel welcome here.”

The friendly atmosphere and chilled-out lounge vibe away from the main strip attract an eclectic public, including British, Swedish, French, South African and local Spanish people, many from far afield.

Ben Webb says he is a regular because “Matt and his wife are brilliant and put their own special twist on things. They also do the football. And you can make friends here”.

And visitor Carl from Liverpool comes in for the gluten-free options, which are “very good compared to the rest of the island”, and for the “friendly, relaxing and scenic” atmosphere.

The Green Man also has a perfect 5-star score online. Peter H. said in March 2024, “If you are a beer lover this is the place for you. This guy is so laid back he is almost horizontal”.

Rockfordstone says, “Easily my favourite bar in the town.”

And Russel P. agrees that “once you go you don’t want to leave.”

The Green Man is in Carrer de Ramon de Montcada, 13, Local 1, 07180 Santa Ponsa. Opening times are from 4 pm until midnight from Tuesday to Friday and from 1pm until midnight at the weekend. Queries and reservations via WhatsApp on 682 34 54 02