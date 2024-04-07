Dog show and craft fayre in Arboleas

By Julian Phillips •
For a fantastic day out be sure to go to the Dog Show and Craft Fayre Funday, held at the Arboleas Social Centre Grounds on Sunday, April 28, 2024.
The fun starts at 11am when the grounds open, and best of all, there’s no entrance fee!
There are 10 exciting classes for you and your furry friends to compete in, including the waggiest dog and best rescue dog categories. Plus, every doggie entry will receive a free gift!
You will be able to have some delicious BBQ treats, homemade cakes, and a variety of hot and cold drinks to keep you refreshed.
And don’t forget to explore our craft fayre, where you’ll find bargains, raffles, and more exciting activities.
Be sure to mark your calendars and bring your 4-legged friend along for fun day out.
