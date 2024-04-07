Fresco, mediterranean heart

By Marina Lorente • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 16:32

Fresco / Credit: El Fresco

Located in the vibrant 525 square in Los Alcazares you can find Fresco, a fantastic restaurant.

The restaurant has been in Los Alcazares for more than 10 years, serving Mediterranean food for all kinds of palate.

Fresco selection of food is based on the needs and preferences of their customers, having their satisfaction on top of their needs. For this reason they include different options, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free, in order to offer a brilliant experience to all people, pallets and necessities. They have a wide variety of pastas, homemade pizzas, as well as starters, salads, meats and homemade desserts. At Fresco they prepare their dishes with fresh ingredients cooked to order, to offer you a genuine gastronomic experience.

They share the concept that good pairing and harmony is determined by the quality of food and wine. Hence, their commitment to diverse and select dishes that take advantage of the best of Mediterranean gastronomy, as well as exquisite pizzas in the traditional Roman style, 100 per cent handmade. A wide variety of ingredients, prepared with care, accompanied by a good selection of Spanish wines in an intimate, informal and comfortable atmosphere designed to live the Fresco Sensory Experience.

The menu is not over extensive in order to guarantee the freshness, naturalness and quality of the products we use, which allows them to pamper every dish they serve at the table. You will feel completely satisfied after such a meal with good proportions and balanced ingredients.

Mediterranean vibes

Fresco has a very good location, giving you the opportunity to park easily or to walk on the beach front and finish your journey indulging yourself with a homemade meal here. They have a big terrace where you can enjoy the sunshine in the spring days or enjoy the live music and events that are happening in the square. Their indoor space is sophisticated but cosy and welcoming.

Fresco aims to deliver a glorious experience through good quality food at reasonable prices. Definitely, they show how eating healthy and flavourful is not an illusion, but it’s simply the Mediterranean way. Here, Mediterranean tradition is made even more accessible to all palates and tastes, making Fresco a referent point to different kinds of customers: from couples, families with children or friends gatherings.

If you want to surprise someone or if you would like to add a new place to your favourite restaurants list, Fresco is your restaurant. It is a reference point, a safe option to always eat fabulous food and have a friendly and attentive service from the owners and staff who treat you like family.

Where to find them:

Calle Río Borines 62. Plaza 525 30710 Los Alcazares, Murcia

Only open for dinners

Monday to sunday (tuesdays closed)

6pm – 10.30pm

Visit their website here.

