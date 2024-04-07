By Julian Phillips • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 11:58

The ancient bow and arrow, simple but effective. Credit: Creative Commons

THE XXXIV European Prehistoric Weapons Championship (Archery and Prehistoric Spear Throwing) will take place on April 13th and 14th.

The championship has participants from all over Europe using prehistoric-type bows and spears. Bows can be made of wood or wood reinforced with materials such as animal tendons, linen or hemp ropes. Arrows must have bone, antler or wooden points.

The championship is an opportunity for fans of prehistoric weapons from all over Europe to meet and compete in a historical atmosphere. This year, the championship returns to Antas, with the following schedule:

Saturday, April 13th: Prehistoric Archery Championship at the Argaric Houses (5:00 PM)

Sunday, April 14th: Prehistoric Spear Throwing Championship at the Argaric Houses (10:00 AM)

The closing ceremony and prize-giving will be held on Sunday at 12:30 PM at the River Football Field.