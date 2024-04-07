From Manilva to Gibraltar

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Xapo Bank Gallery
Photo: Manilva Town Hall
A representation of the Manilva Town Council (Mayor José Manuel Fernández and councillors Fina Gómez, Juan Carlos Morejón, Noelia Muñoz and Dean Shelton) lent their support for the opening of the exhibition of the local artist María José Gil in Gibraltar. The event took place at the Xapo Bank Gallery, located in the central Casemates Square of the Rock.
With this support, the Town Hall has helped promote the work of the mural artist from Manilva in this international leap in her artistic production. Fernández said that, “we always accompany our artists and neighbours in the events and projects they undertake. For us it is a source of pride and a way to expand and promote the name of Manilva everywhere. The talent of our people is infinite”. The exhibition will be open for one month in this internationally renowned gallery.
