Marbella takes 70 children to the Camino de Santiago

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 12:22
Charity walk
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Marbella will host the 3rd Charity Walk on Saturday April 20 for the benefit of the Association of Volunteers for Children’s Oncology (AVOI), with the aim to take 70 children to whom they provide care to do the Camino de Santiago.
The walk, which once again has the support of the City Council, will begin at 10am for children and at 11.15am for adults, in the Avenida del Mar, as part of a day that will also feature recreational activities for all attendees in the Paseo de la Alameda.
The Councillor for Sports, Lisandro Vieytes, said that the event will have around 700 participants and underlined that, “the combination of sport and charity is perfect for a city like Marbella, which is always involved in this type of event, as in the case of the ‘Marea Rosa’ (Pink Tide)”.
Marbella’s Councillor for Fiestas, Yolanda Marín, said that, “this race is already a tradition within our annual programme and we will provide children’s entertainment, a charity bar and live performances by rock groups”.
The children’s activities after the race will begin at around 12.15pm, and will include magic performances, as well as a Disney music show. In the afternoon, at around 5p., the musical performances for adults will begin and, at the same time, there will be workshops for children. As for the races that start the day, the children’s race will be in the direction of Malaga and the adult five kilometre race will be in the opposite direction.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.