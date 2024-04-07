Marbella takes 70 children to the Camino de Santiago

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 12:22

Charity walk Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella will host the 3rd Charity Walk on Saturday April 20 for the benefit of the Association of Volunteers for Children’s Oncology (AVOI), with the aim to take 70 children to whom they provide care to do the Camino de Santiago.

The walk, which once again has the support of the City Council, will begin at 10am for children and at 11.15am for adults, in the Avenida del Mar, as part of a day that will also feature recreational activities for all attendees in the Paseo de la Alameda.

The Councillor for Sports, Lisandro Vieytes, said that the event will have around 700 participants and underlined that, “the combination of sport and charity is perfect for a city like Marbella, which is always involved in this type of event, as in the case of the ‘Marea Rosa’ (Pink Tide)”.

Marbella’s Councillor for Fiestas, Yolanda Marín, said that, “this race is already a tradition within our annual programme and we will provide children’s entertainment, a charity bar and live performances by rock groups”.

The children’s activities after the race will begin at around 12.15pm, and will include magic performances, as well as a Disney music show. In the afternoon, at around 5p., the musical performances for adults will begin and, at the same time, there will be workshops for children. As for the races that start the day, the children’s race will be in the direction of Malaga and the adult five kilometre race will be in the opposite direction.