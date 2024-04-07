By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 12:41

Photo: Facebook / Juan Delola

The musician from Marbella, Juan Delola, has just released a single called ‘Así es Marbella’ (This is Marbella) with the special collaboration of the Malaga singer Celia Flores on vocals.

This composition is the main soundtrack of Marbella’s new promotional campaign for 2024 and was recently presented at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid.

Now the full version of this new song by Juan Delola has been released, where he pays tribute to the city where he was born and where he has always lived and still lives. The production and recording has been done entirely in Malaga, with the participation of different musicians from the province.

Andalucian rock

Juan Delola is a guitarist and composer with a rock and flamenco background, his career is closely linked to Andalucian rock and he has released 5 albums to date. Throughout his more than 25 years in music, he has been part of countless groups, projects and shows of different styles, performing all over Spain and in countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

He is currently producing and directing the show ‘Noche Andaluza’, a tribute concert to groups and artists of the Andalucian Rock movement of the late 70s and early 80s.