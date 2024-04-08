Almeria 10k winners

By Julian Phillips • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:02

Waiting for the starting pistol Credit: 10km Puerto de Almeria

Diego Clemente Cano emerged as the overall winner of the sixteenth edition of the ‘10 Km Puerto de Almería‘ race, covering the port area in 32:02 minutes this Sunday 7. Virginia Vilches Navarrete claimed victory in the women’s general category with a time of 40:45 minutes.

Over 400 participants competed in the sporting event organised by the Aqueatacamos Club with the sponsorship and collaboration of the Port Authority of Almería (APA). The Councillor for Active City, Urban Mobility, and Sports, Antonio Jesus Casimiro, fired the starting pistol at Levante Pier and the APA director, Jose Manuel Senchez del Aguila along with Planning Area chief, Antonio Bayo, Security chief, Manuel Serrano and Port Police chief, Jose Miguel López, presented the awards to the winners.

The competition started at 10:30 am and finished 1t 12:00pm at the Levante Pier. Taking about an hour and a half, the runners competed in the ’10 Km Puerto de Almería’, traversing the port area and passing the Fishing Port and the Lighthouse Path.