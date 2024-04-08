Denia´s outstanding Stock Fair

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 08 Apr 2024 • 10:03
Denia Stock Market
Credit: Denia Council
Denia held an outstanding Stock Fair, presenting 36 stores ranging from fashion to food for special discounts.
The residents and visitors of Denia gathered on April 6 at Marques de Campo Street, spending an entire day shopping for clothes, food, electronics, sports equipment, and more.
The public was immensely pleased with the unique offers at the Fair; the mayor of Commerce, María José García, revealed that the event “allows businesses to sell products from the latest editions at a very discounted price.”
Not only was the market scene exceptional, fabulous entertainment was also offered, with activities for children and families.
Kids spent the day in active games and learnt about the importance of nature in a Posidonia Workshop, in which they crafted a hanging mobile from a Mediterranean Sea plant.
Transforming consumerism into a mindful practice, many visitors took part in the Mandala Workshop, in which they practised massage and meditation.
The Stock Market was organized by the Council of Commerce through the AFIC office in Creama.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
