Enhancements to Carboneras waterfront

By Julian Phillips • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 9:43

Proposed plans to improve the waterfront. Credit: Carboneras Town Hall

Carboneras is undertaking efforts to enhance its waterfront and rejuvenate the Plaza de Abastos.

The city council unanimously approved two funding applications to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, aiming to support environmental, social, and digital infrastructure.

The first project focuses on reorganising and improving the industrial area’s environmental conditions and mobility, extending the promenade to El Corral beach, with an investment of €4.3 million. The second project involves renovating the unused Carboneras food plaza into a coworking space, requiring over €600,000.

Mayor Salvador Hernandez emphasised the government’s dedication to Carboneras’ progress, stating they move ahead with these opportunities for municipal development. These subsidies, he highlighted, will be allocated through competitive competition, offering growth prospects for Carboneras.

The waterfront enhancement project aims to improve mobility and safety along the stretch to El Corral and Los Muertos beaches, facilitating access to future business projects and enhancing the town’s tourist appeal. The €4,304,935 investment includes extending the front with sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting, and landscaping, along with parking spaces and new roundabouts to improve vehicle access and traffic flow. These measures address heavy vehicle traffic and enhance road safety and accessibility in Carboneras.