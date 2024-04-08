Good fortune for Almeria

By Julian Phillips •
The ONCE lottery recently brought good fortune to Almería, where Jose Angel Rueda, a visually impaired seller affiliated with ONCE for six years, sold seven winning coupons worth €35,000 each, adding up to €245,000. Rueda expressed joy for his customers, especially during challenging times when winning prizes can bring some comfort.
The draw on Monday April 1 was dedicated to the Day of Light in Arroyo de la Luz, Extremadura. It awarded €815,000 to El Palo neighbourhood in Malaga, with nine coupons also worth €35,000 each, and the series winning the top prize of €500,000. Over €1 million was distributed between Andalusia’s two provinces, while other prizes went to Extremadura and the Community of Madrid.
The ONCE Daily Coupon offers various prizes, including €500,000 for the number and series, €35,000 for the five figures of the winning number, and smaller prizes for other combinations.
ONCE coupons are part of a socially responsible lottery, ensuring safety and support. They can be purchased from over 19,000 agents, online, and at authorised stores, with strict measures in place to prevent excessive consumption and sales to minors.
