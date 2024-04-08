Last oasis in Europe in danger

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 13:48
The Rio Aguas oasis may soon disappear.
Credit: Creative Commons
Almeria is home to what’s has been called the “last oasis in Europe,” but it’s in danger of vanishing.
The Ecocidio Rio Aguas Association has raised the alarm about the Los Molinos Spring of the Rio Aguas, which has dried up due to excessive use of the Rio Aguas aquifer.
Situated in the Karst natural area of Yesos de Sorbas, this area, recognised as a Special Conservation area by the EU’s Natura2000 Network, is on the brink of disappearing. The association is calling on the General Secretariat of Water of the Junta de Andalucía to take action to prevent this disaster.
They’re urging for an immediate Hydrogeological Study, as required by a previous resolution. Additionally, they’re asking for a recovery programme for the Rio Aguas, along with restrictions or even bans on exploitation in vulnerable areas.
The association also insists on setting up a management body to monitor progress and establish an official measurement system for the spring’s flow. They stress the importance of zoning around the spring to closely monitor groundwater collection and enforcing a minimum ecological flow rate for the river as per Andalusian water laws.
