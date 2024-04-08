Mijas hoists the Blue Flag on its coastal footpath

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 9:41

Blue Flag award Photo: Mijas Town Hall

The Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, and the councillor for Beaches, Daniel Gómez, have raised the Blue Flag on the coastal path. This distinction is awarded annually by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC).

The Mayor explained that Mijas has had this distinction since 2016, for which it meets a series of criteria divided into four categories: characteristics of the trails and routes; information, signage and infrastructure on the trails; conservation and management of natural and cultural heritage; and public use of the trails.

“This recognition encourages us to continue working so that Mijas continues to be a benchmark in the quality of the services it provides and which it is everyone’s responsibility to look after and maintain. With awards such as the Blue Trail Flag, we are also highlighting the wealth of our coastline, which is of great importance not only for visitors but also for the residents of our municipality”, she said.

The coastal path of Mijas is a pedestrian path that runs parallel to the Mediterranean from La Cala to the municipality of Marbella. In addition to being a backbone, it has great scenic value as it allows you to learn about the characteristics of the fauna and flora of the area thanks to the information panels distributed at different points along the route.

Spain currently has Blue Flag awards on 128 trails in 115 municipalities, totalling 858.61 kilometres. In the province of Malaga, in addition to Mijas, only Nerja has this award.