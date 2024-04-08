Plot to seek Putin’s help to topple government

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 08 Apr 2024
A far-right extremist who sought Putin’s help to topple German government has been indicted.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Hamburg has indicted a far-right extremist on multiple charges. The 66-year-old man was arrested last November.
He is accused of hatching a plot to sail to Russia to seek political and military support from President Vladimir Putin to topple the democratically elected German government.
He faces charges of supporting a terrorist organisation and helping to plan an act of high treason. If found guilty, he could face a lengthy prison sentence.
The man is also on trial for violating the Arms Act, after being found in possession of a revolver, over 100 bullets, and rifle ammunition.
The accused is a member of the Reichsbürger movement (‘Reich Citizens’ Movement’), which is a branch of the Kaiserreichsgruppe (‘Empire Group’).
This aims to overthrow the current government and reinstate the structure of the German Empire of 1871.
According to German intelligence, the movement had around 23,000 members in 2022, which was 2,000 more than the year before.
