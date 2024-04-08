Puppy paperback

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 13:48

A book for bilingual beginners Photo: Pexels CC / Samson Katt

Seeing double has its benefits for anyone reading a new Spanish-English puppy book. ‘Un cuento del cachorro Rex’ / ‘A Puppy’s Tale by Rex’ is a must for budding bilingual beginners.

Easy to read with both languages directly next to each other, the charming story of abandoned dogs growing up in a loving forever home is, “a really engaging resource”, according to BBC Education. Living with his owner and different breeds of dogs, Rex teaches children how to care for and respect others regardless of age, size or colour.

Illustrated by a schoolboy and written by a grandmother, A Puppy’s Tale by Rex is an educational book with 72 pages and 40 hand drawings. Fuengirola residents Chris Dove and child entertainer María del Mar edited and translated the tale, available online as an eBook and paperback.

Proceeds from the sale of the book are shared with ‘Dogs of Málaga in Need Organisation’ (Domino).