Savour & celebrate at Champions Pub Albir

Published: 08 Apr 2024

Champions Pub Albir Credit: Alison Wolfenden-Jones

Nestled on the captivating Spanish coastline lies Champions Pub Albir, offering a familiar escape for both residents and visitors alike.

At the helm are the dynamic duo of Alison “Ali” Wolfenden-Jones and her husband, Keith Jones, this visionary partnership breathes life into every corner of the establishment.

With roots tracing back to the verdant landscapes of Mid Wales, Ali and Keith infuse Champions Pub Albir with an unmistakable British charm, delivering an authentic taste of home. From favourite culinary traditions to warm hospitality, every aspect of the pub reflects their shared passion for creating memorable experiences.

Unwind and Connect

At Champions Pub Albir, every moment is an opportunity to unwind and connect while enjoying panoramic views of the glistening coastline. Whether you’re sipping on an exclusive pint of Guinness on the terrace or gathered around the 100-inch screen for a thrilling sports match, the atmosphere is electric. With football, motor racing, and various sports showcased, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, the pub entertains with pool tables and dartboards, ensuring there’s never a dull moment.

Special offers and events

Indulge in delightful offerings like hearty Sunday roasts and classic all-day breakfasts, expertly crafted with love and authenticity. While promotions may not be the norm, unforgettable experiences abound, from legendary Friday quiz nights to lively Wednesday karaoke sessions and during the summer months, don’t miss out on mouth-watering barbecues that add a sizzle to your days.

How to contact them

Getting in touch with Champions Pub Albir is as easy as pie! Call 602 439 497, or an email to champions.albir@gmail.com whilst you can use WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram to stay informed on their latest events and offerings. Good times and great memories await at Champions Pub Playa Mar 1 Paseo de las Estrellas, Locales 12-15, 03581, Albir which is open daily from 9 am to 12 am.

