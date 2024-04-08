Still up in the air

By John Smith •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 12:02
In 2021, AREME (Foreign Residents Association of Estepona) wrote to the Town Hall regarding the lack of ramps on a footbridge crossing the A7 at Benamara/Benavista.
As no positive response was received they created a petition in early 2022 and once sufficient signatures were received sent this to the Estepona Mayor.
On September 27, 2022 AREME received a letter from Ana Velasco, deputy mayor in charge of all infrastructure in Estepona stating that Town Hall had agreed to their request however they required the petitioners to raise around €16,000 to pay for an engineer’s report and licences to allow this to proceed.
Between September 2022 and February 2023 AREME contacted a number of the local urbanisations and businesses as well as using its own reserves to ensure that the this total was available and the report was completed and sent to the Town Hall.
On March 10 2023, Estepona Council sent all necessary documents to the Ministerio de Obras Publicas (MOPO) in Malaga Capital which is in charge of roads and bridges in the Province and apart from a query which was quickly dealt with in November 2023, approval is still awaited.
Understandably, those who contributed the money towards the engineer’s report and review are asking why this matter is taking so long to be resolved and there is certainly no reluctance on the part of Estepona Council as they have allocated funds for the work to be undertaken.
The only answer seems to be that whilst the ‘Mills of God grind slowly’, they are more than matched by MOPO!
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
