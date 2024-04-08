By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 10:01

E1 electric racing comes to Puerto Banus Photo: E1 Series

Marbella Town Hall hosted the first coordination meeting between the organisers and all the council departments involved in the E1 competition, the electric Formula 1 of the sea.

E1, the Offshore Electric Formula 1, is a new global sport devised by Rodi Basso, an Italian engineer who has collaborated with NASA, Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, E1 will be held in locations including Monaco, Hong Kong, Geneva, Venice and in June in Puerto Banús.

Marbella’s Councillor for Sports, Lisandro Vieytes, said how important it was for Puerto Banus to host this, “top-level event on June 1 and 2, with an estimated impact of 22 million television viewers, 58 million views on digital television, 20 million interactions on social networks and the presence of 20,000 visitors”.

The E1 Cívitas Puerto Banús Grand Prix, “is going to have a great impact on our city” said Vieytes. “The purpose of today’s meeting was to discuss sponsorship and the logistical support that we are going to provide to make the event as successful as possible”, he concluded.