Water restrictions more flexible?

Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 14:03
Will you be able to fill your pool this summer?
The rains that fell during Easter Week have brought good news to Andalucia. The Concepción reservoir has gained 10 cubic hectometres of water, and the level now exceeds 66 per cent, the highest since July 2023.
The Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, headed by Carmen Crespo, confirmed that the region will reduce the current restrictions on average per capita water consumption, irrigation in the countryside and use in the industrial sector.
According to the councillor, thanks to the intense rainfall, the summer is expected to have “more capacity and possibilities”, which is why it might be possible to make the restrictions more flexible.
The reservoirs which supply the Costa del Sol continue to have supply problems but have gained sufficient capacity to drop to the level of severe shortage (one level below serious). The committee will now analyse whether or not to relax the ban on filling private swimming pools for the summer.
