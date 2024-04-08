Working together with foreigners in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 12:12

50,000 foreign citizens Photo: La Concejalía de Extranjeros Residentes de Marbella

Marbella Town Hall brought together representatives of Tourism and Resident Foreigners from various municipalities at the Adolfo Suárez Trade Fair and Congress Centre to discuss and work on common projects and ideas to bring local government closer to an ever-growing community that is choosing Marbella as a place to settle.

The city is the third in Spain in number of nationalities, with 153 different nationalities and there are currently over 50,000 foreign citizens registered in the city. “The data confirms the fact that we are an open, cosmopolitan and multicultural destination with a great attraction for those who wish to live here,” said Marbella Councillor, Remedios Bocanegra.

The meeting was attended by the Mayor of Istán, José Miguel Marín, the councillors of Benahavís and Fuengirola, Scott Marshall and José Luis Ponce, respectively, Estepona Councillor, Begoña Ortiz and the staff of the Foreigners’ Departments of Manilva, Estepona, Torremolinos and Mijas.

At this meeting they discussed issues of interest to these groups related to the census, contact with associations and groups, local and state bureaucratic procedures, communication strategies (websites and social networks, among others), resident profile and how to address their different needs.

Also attending on behalf of the consular corps of the province were the honorary consuls of Denmark, Marisa Moreno, of Lithuania, Enrique Sánchez, and of Luxembourg, María José Sánchez.