By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 13:17

Essence of Andalusia: Almoradí's Fair to celebrate Sevillanas and shopping. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradí / Facebook.

Almoradí is preparing to host its big Commercial Fair in the Plaza de la Constitución.

According to the mayor, María Gómez, the trade fair will start on Friday at 4:30.PM and will run until Sunday at 2:30.PM.

Almost thirty specialised shops from the town will be there, showing off their wide range of top-quality products.

This year, the fair will have a special theme, focusing on Andalusia and its lively Sevillanas Festival.

Besides shopping, there will be lots of fun activities for everyone.

A central flamenco stage will host various events and performances throughout the weekend.

Kids will have their own activities too, with workshops over the three days to make flamenco fans and lanterns.

On Friday evening, the “Alba Rociera” Choir from Torrevieja will perform at 6:30.PM.

On Saturday, the Dance Factory Academy will showcase a Sevillanas dance performance at midday.

Later in the day, there will be live music by Filiu y Cía. at 6:00.PM.

Sunday will feature another performance by the “Alba Rociera” Choir, along with a fashion show at midday highlighting select fashion businesses.