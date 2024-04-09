By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 14:58

European cities with affordable pints: A budget beer traveller's guide. Image: View Apart / Shutterstock.com.

A recent study by Omio, a travel website from Germany, looked at how much a pint of beer costs in different European cities.

As summer approaches, people notice how expensive it can be to enjoy a drink outside in various places.

They found some capital cities in Europe where you can get a pint of beer without spending too much money.

Whether you love beer or just want to relax with a drink while exploring, these cities offer great options that won’t empty your wallet.

Minsk, the capital of Belarus, is at the top of the list. You can get a pint there for a little over €1.

It’s known for its attractions like the Museum Strana Mini and Victory Square, and the affordable beer makes it a great place to visit if you’re on a budget.

Chisinau in Moldova comes next, with pints averaging around €1.29.

It’s a charming city with places to visit like Arcul De Triumf, Kishinev Cathedral, and Stephen the Great Central Park.

Other cities with cheap beer include Baku in Azerbaijan, Tbilisi in Georgia, and Yerevan in Armenia, where pints cost €1.35, €1.69, and €1.83 respectively.

If you prefer more popular tourist spots, Sofia in Bulgaria is a good choice. A pint there costs around €1.93.

Sofia has a lot to offer tourists, including landmarks like St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and thermal springs.

Pristina in Kosovo and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina also have an affordable beer, priced at €1.99 and €2.04 respectively.

They offer unique experiences for travellers.

Finally, there’s Prague in the Czech Republic, which is always a favourite among tourists.

Even though it’s popular, you can still get a pint for about €1.86.

Prague has a rich history and a lively atmosphere, making it a great place to visit without spending too much money.