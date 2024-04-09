Finca Castellana, all for the animals.

By Marina Lorente • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 12:37

La finca / Credit: Finca castellana

In May 2000, the seeds of Finca La Castellana were sown, emerging as a family-driven endeavour set amidst the rustic landscapes just beyond San Miguel.

Janette Lopez’s affinity for animals, honed through decades of service as a nurse vet for the RSPCA, imbued the project with a deep sense of compassion and purpose. Upon acquiring a finca in Spain, the family was confronted with a stark reality: the frequent abandonment of dogs in close proximity to their new home. This poignant encounter sparked a resolve within Janette and her family, passionate advocates for animal welfare, to take action. Driven by an unwavering commitment to their furry companions, they embarked on a mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds.

Becoming an animal welfare centre

As the scope of their endeavour expanded, so too did their facilities. What began as a humble family project burgeoned into a sanctuary equipped with kennels, a cattery, paddocks, stables, and even an orchard, all dedicated to providing refuge for the animals they lovingly cared for. However, their journey was not without its challenges. Navigating bureaucratic red tape proved to be a formidable obstacle, yet their persistence ultimately culminated in the official recognition of Finca La Castellana as a registered nonprofit charity in March 2009.

With newfound legitimacy came the opportunity to enlist the support of volunteers, whose invaluable assistance enabled the charity to amplify its impact. Collaborating closely with local authorities, they initiated initiatives like The Green Mile, aimed at liberating dogs from municipal euthanasia facilities across the nation. Yet, the challenges persisted, particularly as adoption rates waned, leaving the charity grappling with the financial burden of sustaining their noble cause.

Undeterred, volunteers like Becks emerged as beacons of hope, tirelessly advocating for greater awareness and support. From organising pet daycare services to hosting educational school visits and solidarity brunches, they sought to engage the community in their mission. At the heart of their efforts lay a steadfast belief in the transformative power of education, endeavouring to foster a deeper sense of empathy and responsibility towards the natural world.

In their quest to safeguard the lives of countless animals, Finca La Castellana beckons to kindred spirits far and wide, inviting them to join the ranks of compassionate stewards. Whether through sponsorship, volunteering, or spreading awareness, every contribution serves as a testament to the profound impact of collective action. Janette, her family, and the dedicated team at Finca La Castellana stand as living embodiments of altruism, inspiring a ripple effect of positive change that reverberates far beyond the confines of their sanctuary.

If you want to help, donate, volunteer, visit or simply know more about this amazing project visit their website.