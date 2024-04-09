Last Crusade car comes back to Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Updated: 09 Apr 2024 • 13:41

Passing underneath the Alcazaba in Almeria in the film the Last Crusade. Credit: Creative Commons

This weekend April 12 to 14, the Aguadulce Congress Palace will host RetroAlmería, the province’s biggest classic vehicle fair, featuring cars, motorcycles, and all things related to vintage vehicles.

Last year, over 6,000 visitors attended, and this year, in its fourth edition, organisers hope to reach 10,000 attendees. The fair will span both floors of the venue, covering nearly 15,000 square meters of exhibition space.

The second floor will serve as a parking area for attendees with vintage cars, offering them a discount on entry, and will also host the vehicle sales area. On the first floor, visitors will find vintage cars, classic sports cars, trucks, motorcycles, retro gaming, a children’s area, and a section dedicated to spare parts and accessories from various parts of Spain.

A highlight of this edition will be a tribute to cinema, featuring the car from the film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” which was filmed in Almeria.

Rally champion

Fans can also meet Andalusian Rally Champion Jose Antonio Aznar, who will showcase his prized vehicle and trophies. Additionally, popular motoring YouTubers such as George Smith Good, Pedrito GT, and CXSound Cristian will be in attendance.

For the first time, there will be a dyno for all types of motorcycles at a reduced price, with GP2 mechanics providing technical information.

The event, designed for the whole family, offers entry at €6 per person and is free for children under 8.

Opening hours are from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, and from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information or to buy tickets online, visit their website at www.retroalmeria.com.