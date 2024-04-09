Resident Days: music and food

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Torremolinos will dedicate three days to the culture and gastronomy of different countries in the ‘Jornadas del Residente’ (Resident Days) from Friday April 12 to Sunday April 14.

The event was launched by the Mayor, Margarita del Cid, and the Councillor for Events, José Manuel Ruiz Rivas. The Mayor said that Torremolinos has 125 different nationalities and that, “this enormous diversity has shaped the character of Torremolinos for many years”. She added that, “our town is a place of open arms, which enjoys its cultural diversity and origin”.

The ‘Jornadas del Residente’ is an event programmed around a gastronomic fair, crafts and musical performances, which will allow the enjoyment of residents and visitors during the days of celebration, with numerous nationalities present.

The Plaza del Remo will be divided into two different areas, one for crafts and the other for gastronomy and music. The aim of the stands is to show part of their folklore with performances on stage, tastings of typical products, all promoting the multiculturalism of the town.

A total of 12 organisations will offer more than 30 musical performances over the three days and visitors will be able to enjoy the food from Latin America, Germany, peru, Cuba and many others

The event is is free and will be open on Friday April 12 from midday to 11pm, Saturday 13 from 11am to 11pm, and Sunday 14 from 11am to 5pm.