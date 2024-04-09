Ryanair launches direct route to Marrakech

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 19:19

Image: Shutterstock/Toni. M

MURCIA now boasts enhanced international connectivity with the inauguration of a new air route to Marrakech, operated by Ryanair. This link provides two direct flights weekly between the Murcia International Airport (Corvera) and the Moroccan city.

Inauguration of Murcia-Marrakech Air Route

Welcoming passengers on the inaugural flight, Tourism, Culture, Youth, and Sports Councillor Carmen Conesa expressed enthusiasm, joined by key figures including Juan Francisco Martínez, Director of the Tourism Institute, Sanaah Merouah, the Moroccan Consul General, Elena Cabrera, Ryanair’s Country Manager for Spain, and Antonio José Pérez, Airport Operations Manager.

Strategic Significance of the New Route

Conesa highlighted the strategic significance of this route, stating it’s part of concerted efforts to bolster Murcia’s global connectivity. This year, Corvera Airport will connect to 23 destinations across seven countries, including new links to Marrakech, alongside existing routes to Casablanca and Oujda.

Ongoing Efforts in Line with Tourism Strategic Plan

The Tourism Councillor outlined ongoing efforts aligned with the Tourism Strategic Plan 2022-2032 to leverage the airport’s role as a pivotal tourism infrastructure, aiming to attract more visitors to the area. For the upcoming summer season, the airport anticipates 882,000 seats, marking an increase from the previous year.

Positive Outlook for Murcia Tourism Season

Despite weather uncertainties, Murcia experienced a positive Easter season, with hotels in the capital and other key areas reporting high occupancy rates, signalling a promising start to the tourism season.

