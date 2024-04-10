By Julian Phillips • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 10:35

Celebrating the win of the IX Vía Verde Natural Route BTT Half Marathon. Credit: Lucainena de las Torres Town Hall

Lucainena de las Torres celebrated the success of Nicolas Mercader and Nerea Garcia after hosting the IX Vía Verde Natural Route BTT Half Marathon, part of the XCM Series Almeria 2024. Organised by the Town Council, the race saw over 250 participants taking on a challenging 49.3km route.

Starting from Calle Real at 9:30 a.m., cyclists tackled the demanding course, passing landmarks like the old calcination ovens, Los Marchalillos, and La Rambla Honda. Nicolas Mercader, Juan Miguel Planas, Juan Jose Meca formed a leading group early on, maintaining their position throughout the race. Eventually, Nicolas Mercader claimed victory in the Master 30 category, with Nerea Garcia dominating the women’s race.

The event although under hazy conditions, received enthusiastic support from spectators along the route.

Following this success, the XCM Series Almería 2024 will continue with races in Huercal de Almería, Velez-Blanco, Seron, Albox, Laroya, Adra, and María.