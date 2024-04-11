By Anna Ellis •
Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 14:31
Cracking the egg-citing truth: Spaniards' obsession with tortilla revealed. Image: Elena Eryomenko / Shutterstock.com
According to Gastrometro data, only a tiny 0.05 per cent of Spaniards don’t like Tortilla (egg and potato omelette), showing just how much people love it.
Tortilla is a big deal in Spain, showing off the different tastes people have.
A solid 70 per cent like their Tortilla with onions, while 27 per cent prefer it without.
A small 2 per cent like it with extras like chorizo or cheese.
And when it comes to how cooked they like it, 44 per cent prefer it well-done, while 56 per cent like it soggy in the middle.
There are two main stories about where Tortilla comes from, both going back to the early 1800s and linking it to General Carlist Tomás Zumalacárregui.
One story says he made it up in Bilbao as a quick, filling meal for his army, but there’s not much proof of that.
Another story says he got the idea from a cook in Navarre who made it for him and his troops.
The earliest written mention of Tortilla dates back to 1817, but its origins might be even older.
Some say a recipe for Tortilla was published in 1798 in a magazine, credited to Joseph de Tena Godoy and the Marquis of Robledo in a town called Villanueva de la Serena.
Even though we’re not sure who came up with it first, we’re grateful to whoever it was for making such a tasty dish out of simple ingredients.
Today, Tortilla is a firm favourite all over Spain, loved by most!
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
