Good Samaritans do exist

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 11:17

The scene of the accident Photo: Google

At EWN we have all been uplifted by the story from a reader in La Cala de Mijas which goes to prove that there are still good Samaritans out there.

“My wife fell whilst walking along the path by the beach road opposite the bar ‘Streets of London’ in La Cala. It was a bad fall with abrasions to her face and we spent a good six hours at Costa del Sol hospital to get her sorted”.

“However, what I would like to report is that, when she fell there were two young Spanish runners there in seconds offering to help. An Eastern European guy also passed by and offered help. I got her over the bridge and an Irish couple stopped, replenished her tissues and comforted her whilst I went to friends nearby to get some ice, they also came out to comfort her”.

The kindness of strangers

“The lady from ‘Streets of London’ came out to offer help, a Moroccan guy who goes from bin to bin looking for materials to recycle stopped and offered water from his car. Our close friends picked us up and took us to the hospital and stayed for hours. Spanish people at the hospital were so supportive and generous towards us too”.

“We had a table booked for the quiz at The Sussex pub but were unable to attend so the Landlords Ricky and Nicky sent us our meal as a takeaway and provided straws so my wife could drink”.

“My point is this: it was a horrible day for my wife but kindness on an international scale won hands down”.

The gentleman concerned would like to thank all those people who helped as their compassion was much appreciated. They would also like to thank everyone for the lovely, supportive comments. “My wife’s bruises will heal but the memories of people’s kindness will live with us forever”, he concluded.