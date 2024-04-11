MABS San Javier hosts fabulous fundraising events

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 16:16
Cancer Support in Action
Image: Shutterstock/ KorArkaR
MABS San Javier, a renowned cancer support foundation, continues to provide invaluable assistance to cancer patients across the region. Offering a wide array of services including counselling, translators, equipment, drivers, and complementary therapies, MABS ensures patients receive support throughout their journey.
In an effort to raise funds for their noble cause, MABS has organised a series of exciting events. The highlight is the Fantastic Fashion Show scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, at the 525 Hotel in Los Alcazares. Doors open at 1 pm with tickets priced at a reasonable €5, available at the MABS Charity Shop San Javier. Attendees can also enjoy bar food and beverages.
Additionally, mark your calendars for the MABS Summer BBQ on May 26, taking place at La Zona Terraza in Los Narejos from 5 pm onwards. Tuck into mouthwatering burgers, sausages (both veggie and meat options), coleslaw, and patatas bravas. Tickets for this sizzling event are priced at €15, and available at both MABS Charity Shop San Javier and La Zona.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
