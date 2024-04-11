MABS San Javier hosts fabulous fundraising events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 16:16

Cancer Support in Action Image: Shutterstock/ KorArkaR

MABS San Javier, a renowned cancer support foundation, continues to provide invaluable assistance to cancer patients across the region. Offering a wide array of services including counselling, translators, equipment, drivers, and complementary therapies, MABS ensures patients receive support throughout their journey.

Fantastic Fashion Show

In an effort to raise funds for their noble cause, MABS has organised a series of exciting events. The highlight is the Fantastic Fashion Show scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, at the 525 Hotel in Los Alcazares. Doors open at 1 pm with tickets priced at a reasonable €5, available at the MABS Charity Shop San Javier. Attendees can also enjoy bar food and beverages.

Summer BBQ Celebration

Additionally, mark your calendars for the MABS Summer BBQ on May 26, taking place at La Zona Terraza in Los Narejos from 5 pm onwards. Tuck into mouthwatering burgers, sausages (both veggie and meat options), coleslaw, and patatas bravas. Tickets for this sizzling event are priced at €15, and available at both MABS Charity Shop San Javier and La Zona.

