By Julian Phillips • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 21:24

One of the selected restaurants, La Villa Agua Amarga. Credit: La Villa Agua Amarga

The renowned Michelin Guide has recommended a total of 92 restaurants across Andalusia, highlighting the region’s culinary excellence. Royal Bliss, a premium mixer range, has presented plaques to these establishments in recognition of their distinction.

In Almeria there were a total of seven recommendations. These establishments have been acknowledged for their exceptional cuisine and service, Barra de Jose Alvarez in El Ejido, Juan Moreno in Vera, La Villa Agua Amarga in Agua Amarga and Salmantice, Tony Garcia Espacio Gastronomico, Travieso and VIVO Gourmet all from Almeria and have received plaques that symbolise their quality.

Royal Bliss, as a supporter of the hospitality industry, sponsors these plaques to underscore the restaurants’ role in driving local economies and tourism. This initiative aims to highlight the significance of these establishments as vital contributors to their respective communities.

Ruben Casado, Director of Business Development at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, emphasised the importance of recognising the diversity and innovation of Andalusian cuisine. He noted that this recognition serves as encouragement for these businesses to continue thriving, thereby fostering consumption and employment growth in the region.

Overall, the recognition from the Michelin Guide and Royal Bliss underscores the rich culinary landscape of Andalusia and provides a boost for these restaurants to further excel and contribute to the region’s economic and cultural vibrancy.