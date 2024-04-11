Santa Isabel Water Reservoirs in Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 20:20

The underground reservoirs resemble Arabic cisterns. Credit: Almeria City Council.

Aqualia and the Almeria City Council have welcomed over 3,000 people to the historic Santa Isabel Water Reservoirs during guided tours over the past two weeks, marking World Water Day.

From March 14 to April 6, residents and visitors explored this unique structure, which boasts over 130 years of history, located in the city centre. Interest from locals was overwhelming, with tickets selling out within days. The tours attracted residents, neighbourhood associations, students from across the province, journalists, and various public officials.

The Santa Isabel tank, constructed in 1888, mimics the design of an Arab cistern with its distinctive pillars, vaults, and arches. Divided into two identical chambers, each can hold up to 3,000 cubic meters of water – equivalent to three million litters per chamber.

These tanks supply around four to five million litters of water daily to areas like Oliveros, the Central Zone, the Cathedral Zone, and the lower part of La Rambla. This water serves approximately 25,000 Almería residents, accounting for nearly 14 percent of the city’s population.

The opportunity to explore the reservoirs came about due to health regulations requiring comprehensive cleaning every five years to ensure the water’s quality and condition.