Charity Gala – Dinner Dance

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 11:08

Photo: Facebook / Mr. Maph

Age Concern San Pedro – Marbella has organised a wonderful evening at Guadalmina Golf Club on Friday May 17.

The evening starts at 7.30pm. The ticket costs €85 per person and includes a welcome drink and canapés, a 3 course meal and all wine, beer and soft drinks for the evening.

Mr. Maph will be entertaining everyone for the evening. Having performed as the opening act for the Jacksons and played in the O2 Arena in London alongside Imagination, Shakatak and Otis Redding III, also here on the coast in the Marbella Arena, Age Concern is privileged that he has chosen to support the cause.

So, you can enjoy sensational Soul and Motown music from him and so much more.

An auction will be held in which a limited edition Italian designer gentleman’s watch, a Manometro by Guiliano Mazzuoli, an original painting, a framed shirt, hand signed by the late Arsenal legend, Terry Neill, and a pair of beautiful bronze golfers, are among many items that will be auctioned off to support the work of Age Concern.

They are raising money to maintain and develop their Social and Activity Centre and also to start a Hardship Fund for those living on a limited income to help out with unforeseen expenses.

For more information and to book your place to help this cause, please email: events@ageconcernmarbella.com there are limited places available and you will help support the older English speaking residents in our local community and have a great night out as well.