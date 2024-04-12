Optica Altea La Vella: Local eyewear

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 16:03

Forefront of Vistalia Optica Altea La Vella

Discover Vistalia Optica Altea La Vella, curated by Paqui Perez Gregori, a Spanish optician known for precision and quality.

From eyeglasses to sunglasses and contact lenses, Vistalia Optica Altea La Vella offers a comprehensive range of vision solutions for your unique needs, providing a personalised touch every step of the way.

Where clarity meets style

Paqui passionately combines attentive service, premium lens craftsmanship, and genuine care to elevate your eyewear experience. With her unwavering dedication to personalised service and meticulous attention to detail, each customer departs not just with eyewear, but with a revitalised sense of confidence and style.

20 years of excellence

Established in 2004, Vistalia Optica Altea La Vella, celebrates two decades of excellence in vision care. With a foundation built on expertise and customer-centricity, Paqui and her team continue to uphold the tradition of excellence while embracing the latest innovations in the optical world.

Elevate your style

For those seeking a double dose of style, Vistalia Optica Altea La Vella presents the ‘Duo Pack’ on progressive lenses – buy one pair of progressive glasses and receive a second pair, free of charge. And stay tuned for summer specials on prescription sunglasses, starting from just €79.

How to contact

Visit them at Ctra. de Callosa 21, 03590, Altea. Call them at 965846237 or book online at www.opticaltealavella.com to schedule an appointment. Use Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to know their latest promotions.

They are open Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 1:30 pm and 5 pm to 8:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

SPONSORED