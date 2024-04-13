Age Concern Fashion Show

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 13:14

Photo, fashion show at Fibbers 2023: Facebook / Age Concern

The 4th Age Concern Fuengirola Mijas & Benalmadena Fashion Show Event will take place on the Wednesday May 15 at Fibbers Irish Bar in Torreblanca.

As with previous years our fantastic volunteers will be wowing you with their exciting catwalk, along with a pop up shop offering event goers the chance to grab a bargain. Tickets are priced at €15 to include a welcome drink of wine or beer and a Fibbers special Ploughman’s Lunch.

Without support from local business Age Concern would not be able to raise the vital funds they need to support the local community. Ibex will be the sponsors for the fashion show and the organisers are grateful once again for their support.

If you have any items of clothing you think could be ideal to donate to our fashion show, if you’d like more information or book tickets, please contact Michelle on 619 792 739