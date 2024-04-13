By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 8:33

A cream tea for charity Photo: GoodFon CC / Pauchok

You are invited to a wonderful charity vintage cream tea on Wednesday May 1 from 2pm to 5pm at Finca Bella Vista just outside Estepona, near Laguna Beach. It will be an afternoon of tea and cake and fun to raise money for a local charity that helps those with mental health issues and their families.

The organisers have a wonderful afternoon planned to raise funds for Afesol Salud Mental, Estepona, partnering with Isabella’s Vintage Cream Teas so that you can enjoy a selection of delicious sandwiches, cakes and scones, all served with cava, lots of tea and homemade lemonade.

Set on the terrace of a private villa around a large pool with stunning views of the coast and mountains, it will be an afternoon of delights with fun, good conversation and lots of laughter.

To reserve your place please book by April 25 and you are asked to pay in advance by Bizum or Revolut to Michele Yanez Bowker using the number +34 609 11 18 34. Please add your name, number of guests and ‘Cream Tea’ to the payment reference.

Once payment is received they will send you a confirmation message and you can let them know of any special dietary requirements of anyone in your party. To make a donation of a raffle prize for this amazing charity or for any further info please contact Sue Dare on WhatsApp +44 7425 737774.