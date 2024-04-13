By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 8:33
A cream tea for charity
Photo: GoodFon CC / Pauchok
You are invited to a wonderful charity vintage cream tea on Wednesday May 1 from 2pm to 5pm at Finca Bella Vista just outside Estepona, near Laguna Beach. It will be an afternoon of tea and cake and fun to raise money for a local charity that helps those with mental health issues and their families.
The organisers have a wonderful afternoon planned to raise funds for Afesol Salud Mental, Estepona, partnering with Isabella’s Vintage Cream Teas so that you can enjoy a selection of delicious sandwiches, cakes and scones, all served with cava, lots of tea and homemade lemonade.
Set on the terrace of a private villa around a large pool with stunning views of the coast and mountains, it will be an afternoon of delights with fun, good conversation and lots of laughter.
To reserve your place please book by April 25 and you are asked to pay in advance by Bizum or Revolut to Michele Yanez Bowker using the number +34 609 11 18 34. Please add your name, number of guests and ‘Cream Tea’ to the payment reference.
Once payment is received they will send you a confirmation message and you can let them know of any special dietary requirements of anyone in your party. To make a donation of a raffle prize for this amazing charity or for any further info please contact Sue Dare on WhatsApp +44 7425 737774.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.