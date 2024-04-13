EU searches for eco-friendly cows

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 13:29

Image of a Galician Blonde cow, near Lugo, Galicia. Credit: LBM1948/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

In an effort to control greenhouse gases, an EU initiative is looking to find cows that produce fewer emissions (like cars) to fight climate change.

On the lush pastures of Galicia, cows are part of a novel high-tech initiative aimed at reducing methane emissions from cows into the atmosphere.

Launched in 2023, the project engages local and international expertise to address this challenge head-on, focusing on the region’s dairy sector.

Innovative technology in action

The Galician Food Quality Agency, collaborating with CIAM and tech firms like Gradiant and DataLife, is spearheading the ‘AgriFoodTEF-Test’.

Abelardo Nimo, the director of CIAM, shared insights into their approach: ‘We will bring from the United States a technology that replaces the current measurements of methane in cows that are carried out through lasers.’

The new system, known as GreenFeed, facilitates onsite methane measurement directly as cattle feed, ensuring precise data collection.

Advanced monitoring techniques

This project not only focuses on emissions but also utilises 5G technology to monitor cattle feeding behaviours. With an investment nearing €890,000, funded as part of a wider €60 million initiative across nine European countries, Galicia is positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable dairy farming.

The project, set to conclude in 2027, includes other Spanish regions focusing on different agricultural challenges.

A step towards climate neutral farming

The initiative extends beyond emissions it bridges the gap between research and practical solutions that enhance agricultural efficiency and sustainability.

‘We are working on a network of testing and validation infrastructures in Europe that supports agri-food technology companies to develop, close to them, products with Artificial Intelligence and robotics solutions in real production systems,’ Nimo explains.

Such projects are pivotal in achieving climate-neutral farming goals, aligning with global efforts to mitigate environmental impact.