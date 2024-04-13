Healing with donkeys

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 7:46

Relax with the donkeysPhoto: Donkey Dreamland

This enchanting day was postponed from the end of March due to the bad weather and will now take place on Sunday April 21, at Donkey Dreamland in Mijas. From 11am until 2pm, prepare for an experience where serenity meets joy, surrounded by the gentle spirits of the donkeys and the vibrant flavours of vegan cuisine.

You will start the day with a warm greeting from the donkey family, who are all ready to walk and connect with you. Feel the love and peace these beautiful creatures bring into our lives. Then dive into tranquillity with a sound healing session led by Leonnie, set in the soothing presence of the donkeys. Let the harmonies wash over you, bringing calm to your soul.

And if that wasn’t enough you’ll enjoy a delicious vegan tapas brunch, complete with refreshing mimosas, promising to be a feast for your taste buds accompanied by the smooth jazz tunes of Rocío Starry, the perfect soundtrack to a blissful day among friends, both human and animal.

This isn’t just an event; it’s a journey into relaxation, connection, and gastronomic pleasure, all shared with the loving donkeys. With a €15 donation, you’re not just signing up for a day out but supporting the heart and soul of the sanctuary.

Secure your spot now at www.donkeydreamland.com/events and be part of a truly memorable day under the Andalucian sun. Let’s create memories that will warm your hearts for years to come.