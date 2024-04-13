Skydiving for MABS: Courage takes flight

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 13:13

Mark Wilson: Skydiving for Hope Image: Facebook/ Harvey's

IN a remarkable display of courage and compassion, Mark Wilson soared through the skies in support of MABS Cancer Support Fundación. Wilson’s daring skydive served as a fundraiser for the organisation, which provides crucial assistance to people suffering from cancer.

Mark Wilson’s Daring Skydive

The event garnered widespread praise, with supporters expressing immense pride in Wilson’s accomplishment. Notably, the initiative continues to welcome sponsorship, offering an ongoing opportunity to contribute to MABS’ vital mission.

MABS Cancer Support Fundación: Mission Overview

MABS Cancer Support Fundación is dedicated to offering practical aid and solace to those impacted by cancer in Spain. Their unwavering commitment revolves around the mantra of ‘To care, comfort, and counsel people affected by cancer.’

MABS: Providing Solace and Support

MABS emphasises that their services are available to those directly diagnosed with cancer, as well as people affected by a loved one’s diagnosis or loss. Their unwavering presence offers solace and practical assistance, ensuring that no one faces these trials alone.

MABS stands as an example of support for anyone, regardless of nationality, facing the challenges of diagnosis, caregiving, or bereavement.

