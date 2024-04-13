Summer nights at Coin

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 8:11

Summer festival announced Photo: Coin Town Hall

Coin has created ‘Noches con Encanto’ (Enchanting Nights), a summer festival with five open-air shows. The shows will take place in the open-air auditorium of the Parque Princesa de Asturias in Coín. Tickets, costing between €12 and €20 are on sale from the Town Hall’s website and at the Tourist Office.

Coin’s Mayor, Francisco Santos, said it will be, “a festival that brings together five varied shows to please all audiences in a magical place – our Leonor Princesa de Asturias Park”.

There will be concerts and flamenco shows including a performance by one of Andalucia’s greatest singers, El Maki. The shows will take place between June and July beginning on the weekend of June 28 and 29 and will continue the week of July 4, 5 and 6.

Each performance will start at 10pm, and prices range from €12 to €20, in the words of the Mayor, “they are the cheapest in the province of Malaga”. Our aim has been to provide our programme with quality acts, even if it means a small cost for the residents, but always trying to keep it as low as possible”. he said.

The mayor explained that a lot of work has been done during the contracting process to ensure that the prices are “very economical” and “affordable” for all citizens and that all resident can enjoy this festival.