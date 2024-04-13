Summer nights at Coin

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 8:11
Summer festival announced
Photo: Coin Town Hall
Coin has created ‘Noches con Encanto’ (Enchanting Nights), a summer festival with five open-air shows. The shows will take place in the open-air auditorium of the Parque Princesa de Asturias in Coín. Tickets, costing between €12 and €20 are on sale from the Town Hall’s website and at the Tourist Office.
Coin’s Mayor, Francisco Santos, said it will be, “a festival that brings together five varied shows to please all audiences in a magical place – our Leonor Princesa de Asturias Park”.
There will be concerts and flamenco shows including a performance by one of Andalucia’s greatest singers, El Maki. The shows will take place between June and July beginning on the weekend of June 28 and 29 and will continue the week of July 4, 5 and 6.
Each performance will start at 10pm, and prices range from €12 to €20, in the words of the Mayor, “they are the cheapest in the province of Malaga”. Our aim has been to provide our programme with quality acts, even if it means a small cost for the residents, but always trying to keep it as low as possible”. he said.
The mayor explained that a lot of work has been done during the contracting process to ensure that the prices are “very economical” and “affordable” for all citizens and that all resident can enjoy this festival.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.